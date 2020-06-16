RRC Hears Recommendations For Reducing Flaring, OKs Interim Rate Adjustments

RRC also approves San Miguel Electric Cooperative and Reeves County waste reservoir initiatives   June 16, 2020 Environmental leaders including Dallas' Trammel S. Crow, oil and gas producers and Texas O&G trade associations spoke to the Railroad Commission of Texas on Tuesday with ideas on how to reduce natural gas flaring. The commission has said it wants to find reforms aimed at reducing flaring during the current downturn in Texas well activity, before oil and gas activities begin a return to normal levels.....  
