Nominations for Third Annual Oil & Gas Awards to Recognize Innovation and Resiliency in Texas Energy Due July 10th: D CEO
June 17, 2020 Over the years, resilience and innovation have helped the energy industry in Texas emerge from disruptive market cycles with renewed strength. D CEO's third annual Oil & Gas Awards will honor leaders who continue to make notable contributions, even in turbulent times. The awards are presented in partnership with research institutes and professional associations across the region. "The energy industry is particularly emblematic of the can-do spirit that has made Dallas-Fort Worth one of the powerful economic engines in the country," said Christine Perez, editor of D CEO Magazine. "We're proud to continue to tell its story, in collaboration with our esteemed partner organizations." Willie Hornberger, partner at Jackson Walker, helped spearhead the program for D CEO. "Grit has defined us as a state, and grit has defined the oil and gas industry," Hornberger said. "These awards give us the chance to recognize the resilience that will get us through this and make us stronger on the other side." From the start, a focus for the program has been highlighting the region's strength in energy deal-making and technology. "In uncertain times, innovations in finance and technology have an even greater impact on the oil and gas industry across Texas," said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University. "These awards are one way to recognize the innovation, and the innovators, that are helping this region as we move forward."....