Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for April 2020: RRC

AUSTIN –– Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for April 2020 came from 172,505 oil wells and 87,853 gas wells. The RRC reports that from May 2019 to April 2020, total Texas reported production was 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.4 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.....