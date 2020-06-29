Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for April 2020: RRC

June 26, 2020
AUSTIN –– Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for April 2020 came from 172,505 oil wells and 87,853 gas wells. The RRC reports that from May 2019 to April 2020, total Texas reported production was 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.4 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.