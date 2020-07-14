Castañeda Apparent RRC Dem Contender

in Democratic race for US senatorfor state District 17 seat with 80% of vote reported

Sarah Eckhardt appears to go to a runoff with Eddie Rodriguez in special Texas Senate election to replace Kirk Watson 49.6% to 34%

in state senate District 27 by 53.6% to 46.4% with 98% of votes July 15, 2020 12:30 amkept the lead all night and is the apparent winner of the Democratic runoff race againstto run against Republicanfor the' seat currently occupied by Republican. With 93% of polling places reporting, Ms. Castañeda claims 565.979 votes at 62% versus Mr. Alonzo's 347.614 votes at 37% according to theoffice............