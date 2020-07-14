Sarah Eckhardt appears to go to a runoff with Eddie Rodriguez in special Texas Senate election to replace Kirk Watson 49.6% to 34%Eddie Lucio Jr. appears to win over Sara Stapleton Barrera in state senate District 27 by 53.6% to 46.4% with 98% of votes July 15, 2020 12:30 am Chrysta Castañeda kept the lead all night and is the apparent winner of the Democratic runoff race against Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo to run against Republican James Wright for the Railroad Commission of Texas' seat currently occupied by Republican Ryan Sitton. With 93% of polling places reporting, Ms. Castañeda claims 565.979 votes at 62% versus Mr. Alonzo's 347.614 votes at 37% according to the Texas Secretary of State's office............
Castañeda Apparent RRC Dem Contender
With all votes reported, Glenn Rogers is the winner against the candidate backed by the fracing billionaire Wilks brothers Jon Francis by just 678 votes in Republican runoff for state House District 60 with 51.5%-48.5% as candidate M. J. Hegar continues to lead Royce West 52%-48% in Democratic race for US senator Pete Sessions continues to lead Renee Swann 54%-46% for state District 17 seat with 80% of vote reported