Analysis: What Happened to Wilks’s Guy?; “Jim” Wright Won, “Beto” Didn’t for RRC

Lawyer is Democratic candidate for RRC...Billionaires' candidate loses...Several candidates endorsed by President Trump did well in Texas July 15, 2020 The namemay work if you're running for, but "Beto" won't, judging by the results of recent primaries like the one Tuesday night. While some pundits credited's name similarity to that of legendary Texan and US Speaker of the House Jim Wright for winning the Republican Railroad Commission primary over incumbent, his experience as an oil field services and waste management company owner gave him energy industry credibility. Sitton, an oil and gas engineer, had similar industry cred, while, Tuesday night's winner, was the only one of the two Democrats who battled it out with any energy industry exposure -- as a lawyer, she's known for having helped oil legendwin a $145 million dollar award in a 2016 case. She runs a Dallas-based law firm specializing in energy litigation.....