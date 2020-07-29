Update: Mont Belvieu Pipeline Explosion Caused By Contractor Cut

Update includes statement from Lone Star NGL July 29, 2020 updated 10;21 pm Firefighters are battling flames at the Lone Star NGL facility east of Houston at Mont Belvieu, where a natural gas pipeline apparently exploded and materials caught fire after being accidentally cut Wednesday afternoon by a contractor.

At about 4:45 p.m., the rupture and fire was reported on the line owned by Lone Star NGL, company officials said.

Officials say the fire "is contained," describing it as an "industrial accident" which will be allowed to burn out overnight.......  
