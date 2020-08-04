TIPRO Releases 2020 Midyear “State of Energy” Report

August 1, 2020

A new report released Wednesday, July 29, 2020, by the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) shares data and analysis on oil and natural gas production and employment trends over the first half of the year. TIPRO's 2020 Midyear Texas Energy Report, part of the association's "State of Energy" report series, projects the oil and gas industry supported 321,455 direct jobs in the state of Texas during the first half of 2020, representing an estimated decrease of over 39,500 jobs compared to the previous year. Oil and gas jobs in Texas paid 130 percent higher wages than the private sector, with annual industry wages averaging $134,000 and state payroll totaling $43 billion, a decrease of $400 million in direct oil and gas payroll compared to 2019, cites new findings from the TIPRO report.

"Despite an unprecedented array of challenges facing our industry, the Texas oil and gas sector remains one of the most significant economic contributors in the Lone Star State, as evidenced by findings of the new midyear TIPRO report," said Eugene Garcia, chairman of TIPRO and president of San Antonio-based Hurd Enterprises. "In the first half of the year, the Texas oil and gas industry yet again accounted for 40 percent of all oil and gas jobs nationwide, and today is still the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the country by a substantial margin."

...