How Utility Customers Will Pay for the Pandemic
By Andrew G. Campbell, Energy Institute at Haas August 4, 2020 The coronavirus pandemic has thrown public finances into turmoil. Legislators and city councils are wrestling with what services to cut—health care, education, public safety. They’re also starting to look at what taxes to increase. Universities and many private sector industries are facing similar fiscal crises. Meanwhile, regulated electric utilities are in pretty good financial shape, but this isn’t because their businesses have been insulated from the pandemic. Utilities have had to adopt more expensive operational practices to keep workers safe, more customers aren’t able to pay their bills, and electricity sales have dropped. The Energy Information Administration projects that electricity consumption will drop by 4% from 2019 to 2020. That would be the biggest annual percentage drop in electricity sales in over 20 years. The commercial sector demand is forecasted to drop 7%. In the face of such significant challenges, you might expect public utilities commissions and utility corporate board rooms to mirror legislatures with tough decisions being made that trade off customer costs, reliability, safety and company profits. But that’s not the case. Utilities can continue spending in the face of lost revenues with confidence that they’ll be able to charge customers for the losses in the near-future....