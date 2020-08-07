TXOGA Statement on Railroad Commission Actions to End Routine Flaring

August 5, 2020 “The data provided by the Railroad Commission confirms that both industry and regulators are continuing to make great strides on environmental progress. The rate of flaring being reduced by 79% is highly significant when you consider, at minimum, more than one-third of the reduction came before the curtailment of production in response to the pandemic. The focus on implementing a greater use of technology will continue to spur innovation which is a hallmark of this industry. I appreciate the Commissioners’ leadership and the member companies who participate in the Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition. The Coalition looks forward to reviewing the proposal and remains committed to its goal of ending routine flaring in Texas.”....