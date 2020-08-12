Halliburton Assets Up for Auction August 11, 2020 "Surplus real estate" belonging to Halliburton goes on the auction block in October includes land and industrial buildings.... Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Motiva Plans More Layoffs Including at Port Arthur Plant Texas Drilling Permits and Completions Statistics for July 2020: RRC