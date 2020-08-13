TIPRO Commends Trump Administration for Adopting Reasonable Air Quality Standards for Oil and Natural Gas: News Release

August 13, 2020 Austin, Texas – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released final regulations revising the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) for the oil and natural gas industry, which are projected to result in net benefits of $750 to $850 million dollars over the period lasting from 2021 to 2030, with the annualized equivalent being roughly $100 million a year in savings from unnecessary regulatory costs. The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) has been an active participant in the rulemakings and associated litigation since the EPA announced planned changes to the NSPS for the Oil and Gas Sector in August 2011. The following statement regarding today's rule change can be attributed to Ed Longanecker, president of TIPRO: “TIPRO applauds the Trump Administration for adopting reasonable air standards that will protect the environment while also reducing regulatory burdens threatening to stifle domestic energy production. The EPA's final revisions to the NSPS regulations for the oil and natural gas industry represent a more balanced approach, will remove unnecessary regulatory requirements, save the industry millions in compliance costs and strongly support ongoing efforts to lower air emissions in the United States. The previous NSPS was among the most overreaching regulations targeting the U.S. oil and natural gas industry to be promulgated under the previous administration, without appropriate justification for such policies. Since the EPA updated its NSPS and permitting rules in 2016 for new, reconstructed and modified oil and gas sources, TIPRO has lobbied against the disproportionate impact of the rules on smaller U.S. oil and natural gas producers including operators of marginal oil and gas wells....