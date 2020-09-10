September 14, 2020

The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – September 14, 2020   Top Stories   Rigzone – September 11, 2020 BP and Shell Call on Texas to End Routine Flaring Two of Europe’s biggest oil
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.