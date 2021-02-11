ERCOT Says Record Electricity Usage Could Result from Icy Weekend Through Monday

Update 8:20 pm: As many as 400 outages affecting more than 5,000 meters are reported in the Pedernales Electric Cooperative service area…these outages are unrelated to possible record electricity usage referenced in this news story



February 11, 2021 — Backup electricity generation facilities are on standby as Texas moves deeper into a cold spell that could see temperatures drop to the single digits in far northern portions while taxing power systems and continuing to create ice on roads.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Thursday afternoon warned of record electricity use over the long “weather weekend,” which began on Thursday as icy conditions moved through the state, proceeding south to Laredo by Friday night, where temperatures are expected to drop below freezing by Monday morning.

Based on the current load forecast (if temperatures continue to decline) ERCOT could set a “new all-time winter peak demand record Monday morning,” February 15th, the grid operator said on Thursday.

“The current winter peak demand record is 65,915 MW set on Jan. 17, 2018 between 7 and 8 a.m.”

ERCOT began issuing notices on Monday warning of coming extreme cold weather.

The grid management agency then issued an advisory on Wednesday and a “watch” notice indicating that the grid could be taxed during the time period from today through Tuesday February 16th.

“A Watch is the third level of communication issued by the ERCOT control room in anticipation of potential tight grid conditions,” ERCOT said.

“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” according to ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

“With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”

“Generators have been asked to take necessary steps to prepare their facilities for the expected cold weather, which includes reviewing fuel supplies and planned outages and implementing winter weatherization procedures,” the grid operator said Thursday in a statement.

ERCOT is also “working with transmission operators to minimize transmission outages that could reduce the availability of generation or otherwise impact the ability of the system to serve demand.”

A low temperature of 9 degrees is forecast for Monday morning in Dalhart, just south of the Oklahoma border, and consistent freezing presents transportation and icing problems as far south as Houston, Austin and San Antonio by late in the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

One Houston weathercaster calls the winter storm potentially “historic.”

A supermarket spokesman said that Wednesday was “the single largest day of shipping products from our warehouse in H-E-B history” as consumers prepare for the winter storm, which could include snow showers in Southeast Texas.

Near-blizzard conditions are expected in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area with ice and snow accumulations up to 7 inches, very unusual for Texas.

More than a dozen homeless shelters in Texas cities have said they’ve started outreach campaigns to bring people indoors.

At least 6 people are reported dead following a 133-car pileup along Interstate 35W in Ft. Worth, with 35 people treated for injuries (video)

And five people were hospitalized after a 25-car pileup along Texas 45, a highway “loop” in Austin.