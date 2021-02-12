“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades”

The Texas Energy Report is providing a statewide roundup of extraordinary winter weather news.

Downed power lines, snow and ice weighing down tree limbs affecting power lines, overloaded transformers and distribution problems are among the challenges faced by power providers as Texas enters a rare, nearly week-long cold snap expected to last for several days, bringing snow showers, dangerous icy roads and the possibility of power outages.

— 6 inches of snow possible in North Texas…up to 3 inches in southern areas including Texarkana west to Waco and San Angelo

— A winter storm warning continues from 6 am Saturday until 6 pm Monday from Austin through the Brazos Valley (Bryan-College Station included)

— Frozen water lines resulting in burst pipes are expected to be a widespread problem, especially Sunday through Tuesday morning…a vast portion of home pipes have not been through such a long period of sustained freezing weather as is expected in the next few days

— Another round of cold may arrive Wednesday, bringing possible snow Wednesday into Thursday, extending this unusual round of cold through near the end of the week…the National Weather Service says this forecast is tentative but preparations should be made just in case…transportation danger will depend on how much ice remains on roads by late Tuesday and early Wednesday

— The National Weather Service has called this period of prolonged sub-freezing temperatures “potentially historic” — and not to be taken lightly…portions of Texas will likely see the coldest overnight temperatures in 30 years on Monday night

— The weather service said on Friday “there is a distinct chance of power outages” during the Sunday night to Tuesday morning period

— Railroad Commission of Texas emergency meeting Friday evening: RRC has temporarily amended a rule, placing “human needs” first in the distribution of natural gas in the state…putting utility deliveries of gas to residences, hospitals, schools and churches and deliveries to “Local Distribution Companies which serve human needs customers” as first priority.

— See ERCOT’s electricity pricing map here

— Austin Energy has warned customers to prepare for power outages

— Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is advising customers to be prepared for power outages…the SWEPCO outage map is here and the cell phone app to track outages is available in the App Store or Google Play.

— In Amarillo, heavy equipment operators and towing companies have been placed on standby should crews be hindered by heavy snow, Xcel Energy said Thursday

— Xcel Energy says it has put all available power plants online

— Backup generators have been put on standby as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas warned Thursday that record electricity usage is expected by Monday morning

— Cold weather continues proceeding south through the state, expected to bring cold conditions to Laredo by Friday night, where temperatures are expected to drop below freezing by Monday morning.

— A low temperature of 18 degrees is expected Monday morning in Laredo!…9 degree in Dalhart, just south of the Oklahoma border…The high temperature in Lubbock on Sunday is expected to be 11 degrees…in Abilene 18 degrees…in Wichita Falls 19 degrees

— North Texas is expecting snow and possibly hazardous road conditions through Wednesday and a low of 18 degrees on Thursday night, February 18th

— Schools across the state are either calling off classes, delaying opening or going remote on Friday, while Monday they’re already closed because of Washington’s Birthday holiday

— School leaders will have to decide by Monday — Will they reopen as scheduled on Tuesday when icy conditions may remain?

— ERCOT is working with transmission operators to minimize electricity outages, spokeswoman Leslie Sopko told KXAN

— The PUC maintains a statewide power outage map…see it here

— In a statement Thursday, Public Utility Commission Chair DeAnn Walker said, “While people often associate the dog days of summer with high electricity consumption, plummeting temperatures predicted for the next few days will place significant demand on the ERCOT grid…The electric system response under stress will, as always, require significant coordination between the Commission, ERCOT, and all entities responsible for providing safe and reliable power.”

— Based on the current load forecast ERCOT could set a “new all-time winter peak demand record Monday morning,” February 15th, the grid operator said on Thursday.

“The current winter peak demand record is 65,915 MW set on Jan. 17, 2018 between 7 and 8 a.m.”

ERCOT began issuing notices on Monday warning of coming extreme cold weather.

The grid management agency then issued an advisory on Wednesday and a “watch” notice indicating that the grid could be taxed during the time period from today through Tuesday February 16th.

“A Watch is the third level of communication issued by the ERCOT control room in anticipation of potential tight grid conditions,” ERCOT said.

“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” according to ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

“With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”

“Generators have been asked to take necessary steps to prepare their facilities for the expected cold weather, which includes reviewing fuel supplies and planned outages and implementing winter weatherization procedures,” the grid operator said Thursday in a statement.

ERCOT is also “working with transmission operators to minimize transmission outages that could reduce the availability of generation or otherwise impact the ability of the system to serve demand.”

— Surprisingly, the low temperature expected in Houston on Tuesday morning will be between 10 and 15 degrees, the National Weather Service said on Friday

— One Houston weathercaster calls the winter storm potentially “historic.”

— A supermarket spokesman said that Wednesday was “the single largest day of shipping products from our warehouse in H-E-B history” as consumers prepare for the winter storm, which could include snow showers in Southeast Texas.

— Near-blizzard conditions are expected in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area with ice and snow accumulations up to 7 inches, very unusual for Texas.

— More than a dozen homeless shelters in Texas cities have said they’ve started outreach campaigns to bring people indoors.

— On Thursday at least 6 people are reported dead following a 133-car pileup along Interstate 35W in Ft. Worth, with 35 people treated for injuries (video)

— Also Thursday, five people were hospitalized after a 25-car pileup along Texas 45, a the Austin highway “loop”