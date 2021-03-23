FACTSHEET: Gathering Information to Help Find the Truth About the February Texas Power Crisis

“The Texas electricity production and delivery system is like a car. It’s made up of lots of components that all have to work together at the same moment for the car to move you. One part doesn’t work and the whole car doesn’t work. The engine needs oil to function but it needs gasoline to run but it needs an electrical charge to start — without any one the car won’t work. And the wrong fuel or the wrong electrical charge won’t work either, the mix of parts needed to run is precise.”

March 23, 2021 — The Texas Energy Report presents the following facts about the February 14-20 power crisis in Texas to be used for the much-needed open discussion about how to prevent any similar power crisis, attempting to leave politics aside for now. There will be updates.

Here’s a simple, mostly non-political overview of how it all happened and what it means:

Most important to remember: This was an extreme, in some ways unprecedented, winter storm.

Because something like Winter Storm Uri had not happened before, it tested the Texas grid system until it reached a breaking point.

And then there was the Great Ice Storm of 1949!

The timeline for the crisis actually begins Thursday February 11th

That’s when concerns deepened about the severity of the coming Winter storm.

By the following Monday it became clear that ERCOT had lost 45% of its available supply during a time of surging demand.

ERCOT had already started to warn about the possibility of power shortages during the week and the Railroad Commission met in emergency session Friday evening to free up natural gas availability for hospitals, homes and emergency facilities, but there was no public warning about likely power outages. The again, the real power crunch on ERCOT didn’t start until Saturday.

The Houston Chronicle wrote as kind of a time line:

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which is responsible for scheduling power and ensuring the reliability of the electrical network, declared a statewide power generation shortfall emergency and asked electricity delivery companies to reduce load through controlled outages.

More than 4 million customers were without power in Texas, including 1.4 million in the Houston area, the worst power crisis in the state in a decade. The forced outages are expected to last at least through part of Tuesday, the state grid manager said.

CenterPoint Energy, the regulated utility that delivers electricity to Houston-area homes and provides natural gas service, started rolling blackouts in the Houston region at the order of state power regulators. It said customers experiencing outages should be prepared to be without power at least through Monday.

“How long is it going to be? I don’t know the answer,” said Kenny Mercado, executive vice president at the Houston utility. “The generators are doing everything they can to get back on. But their work takes time and I don’t know how long it will take. But for us to move forward, we have got to get generation back onto the grid. That is our primary need.”“

But despite warnings from a few (and few too many) authorities, there was the lack of a sense of urgency as to what was coming as the Valentine’s Day weekend progressed. It was only in the evening of Valentine’s Day that concerns were expressed publicly about the power grid’s condition, at least from the public’s point of view. And that concern was about record electricity usage as evening moved in.

It wasn’t until Monday night that the US Department of Energy order the authorization of power plants throughout the state to run at maximum output levels, even if it results in exceeding pollution limits — this came at the request of ERCOT.

During and after the crisis, Department of Economics at the University of Houston economics fellow Ed Hirs had some fame for saying “The ERCOT grid has collapsed in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union. It limped along on under-investment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances.” Mr. Hirs told The Texas Energy Report that the state’s deregulated power system could be blamed for the power crisis because it doesn’t provide returns needed by electricity generation facilities to invest in improving power plants or even maintaining them properly really.

All systems are imperfect and can fail

All systems are set up with the best of intentions, but almost all systems of every kind are flawed, as was the Texas grid system during the crisis.

That grid system was not set up to handle the circumstances of Winter Storm Uri.

Texas has been working to meet power needs during the summer, which until 2021 was the biggest problem because it gets hot in Texas –in such cases, the way the state power system is set up is “a feature, not a drawback”

What’s so complicated about fixing the problem we had during the power crisis?

The Texas electricity production and delivery system is like a car. It’s made up of lots of components that all have to work together at the same moment for the car to move you. One part doesn’t work and the whole car doesn’t work. The engine needs oil to function but it needs gasoline to run but it needs an electrical charge to start — without any one the car won’t work. And the wrong fuel or the wrong electrical charge won’t work either, the mix of parts needed to run is precise.

If you get out on the open road miles from a gas station and then realize you only have a gallon left in your tank you’re stuck. If you don’t drive very fast you can use what gas you have more efficiently but you still have to figure out where more fuel is going to come from or you’ll stall out in the middle of nowhere. And if your oil light suddenly comes on, you may be in big trouble. Shut off the air conditioner, it uses power, the music player too. That’s vaguely like what happened in the power crisis. We didn’t stall out completely but we were inching our way down the shoulder looking for any way imaginable to get some gas and oil so we could get up to speed.

What’s the deal with electric companies that can’t pay their bills?

They’re kind of like giving your bank card with $20,000 in it to a stock broker. He or she tells you that you may need to make a big payment if your stocks start to tank and need to be sold before they crash, but that almost never happens so don’t worry, you’re told. Then comes the day when the market starts to crash and your broker pulls all your money out of the bank. You already said it’s okay for the stock broker to do that but you never thought it would actually happen. Then it did. You have no money left. You can’t pay your rent. Your stocks are way down but what’s there you can’t get to quickly and it’ll take months or years for you to raise $20,000 again.

Electric companies had a deal that they’d pay very high prices for electricity in an emergency, but it was never thought an emergency would last for days. Those very high prices paid for the fuel to make electricity mounted quickly, into the millions and then billions of dollars. No one saw it coming but everything that happened was legal. Fuel sellers, some of them at least, got rich, but now sellers, providers as they’re called, are broke and it’ll take years — maybe many years — to get back to normal.

Unlike you and your bank card, providers could charge consumers a lot of money to get some of their money back, but consumers will end up hating them and anyway the government will step and stop the providers because even though it really isn’t, it looks like price gouging. So local and state governments are stepping in to try to help providers because we need them. Who else can get us our electricity?

One huge problem: Production of natural gas, needed to produce electricity, was way down even as the storm approached

There was almost no time to get ready for Winter Storm Uri among those who had the appropriate wells needed for the crisis. Production was in a downturn unrelated to the storm.

[Clarification: national natural gas production fell by 20 percent; Texas production fell by 50 percent.]

How are we going to fix this?

These crises usually have three phases — blame, fact finding and then finding solutions and implementing them, as Michael Webber has noted.

One of the hardest and longest aspects of fixing a problem in a system is conceiving of all the things that could go wrong, which in this case involves hearing from all those involved who want to be heard — consumer representatives, wholesale and retail electric companies, gas companies, lobbyists, federal agencies, local leaders — the list is extensive and hearing from them can take months.

The long-term solution for both reliability and resilience is price-responsive demand.

But the bottom line is fixing this is going to be expensive, as the University of Houston’s Ed Hirs details in his highly-informed view of what it will take.

Some of the controversy centers on fuel diversity: a mix of fuels is desirable because at least in theory the loss of one fuel type for making electricity can be compensated by another fuel type. Does it make sense that Texas continues to shut down coal plants when coal was second only to nuclear in its reliability during the crisis, as Robert Bryce has asked?

Those who want to conserve energy say there needs to be a way for the public to become aware when there is a severe shortage of electricity so they will then conserve. This will be a major challenge because, although most people want to help in a crisis, the most draining systems in a crisis (heat in the Winter, air conditioning in the Summer) are the ones that will be used most.

One good thing from the power crisis: It happened while the state legislature was in session (it only meets a few months every two years). Much was learned during the initial inquiries by the legislature the week after the crisis. One thing that was learned stood out: Fixing the electricity problem will be complicated because the system is complicated.

There is much talk of consolidating the Railroad Commission, ERCOT and the PUC. So far it’s just talk, but some way to coordinate electricity, oil, renewables, coal and the rest must be found. There are also a number of bills in the Legislature and state leaders calling for broad oversight authority panels…

The ERCOT administrative system apparently needs to be tweaked, but it won’t be easy because ERCOT is set up as a sovereign entity. You can read details how that works here if you have a subscription to the Houston Chronicle.

(If you don’t, here’s an excerpt…)

“ERCOT’s job is to maintain confidence in the electricity market on which the state and its economy depend. Reliability is the cornerstone of its mission. But if under the protection of sovereign immunity ERCOT has carte blanche to make unfounded claims or allow price manipulation to fester, the grid manager risks its credibility to fairly and transparently manage the power market, analysts said. That in turn may discourage investment in the generation that the state needs to meet electricity demand.

“It makes it riskier to invest in Texas power because of immunity,” said David Coale, a Dallas lawyer who handles cases on sovereign immunity. “Maybe I’ll take my money to Nebraska.”

ERCOT is the only grid manager in the nation with sovereign immunity. ERCOT, in court filings, argued that it needs immunity from lawsuits because it is funded by transaction fees paid by power generators and a big damage verdict would mean it would have to allocate the cost among the generators, which in turn, would pass it along in the form of higher electricity prices.

ERCOT says sovereign immunity doesn’t make it less accountable; it is overseen by the Public Utility Commission and Texas Legislature and accountable to both. “No pending dispute will change that fact,” said ERCOT spokeswoman Leslie Sopko…

And —

ERCOT, which receives no government funding, reported nearly $232 million in revenues in 2018, mostly from the fees generators, traders and retail electricity companies pay when buying and selling power on the wholesale market. ERCOT is run by a board dominated by power industry representatives. The Public Utility Commission chairman has a seat on the board, but no voting power.“

(And then there’s…)

The Environmental Defense Fund has its own version of how the problems can be fixed.

Lack of communication was a huge problem

Most people were both literally and figuratively “in the dark” about the power grid during the storm.

First, complete coordination among the Railroad Commission of Texas, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be required in any plan to prevent a repeat of the February power crisis. Such coordination was missing before and during the crisis.

More power plants are needed

There is much renewable power being built in Texas, a state that is already the leader in wind power.

But there is still a need for more stable backup power in the future, an aspect of the crisis that will be closely studied as 2021 continues.

Early in 2019 Texas lost out on a power generating plant in Brownsville because its originator, Tenaska, decided that the power market made the plant appear un-profitable.

The storm and electricity were not just Texas problems

The problem of under-investment in energy infrastructure is all too common throughout the US — it was a problem in New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma….

See: Why every state is vulnerable to a Texas-style power crisis for more details, but it’s important to remember that much of the entire US power grid was built decades ago.

Re-organizing and rebuilding the US electrical grid should be a high priority among federal and state governments, mostly because the current system has been added piecemeal over a period of many decades and is starting to fray at the edges.

In addition to the wear and tear that comes with age, the power grid is stressed by a growing population and its rising energy demands.

Rising average temperatures themselves stress electricity infrastructure, some experts say, so power plants become less efficient.

That lack of efficiency causes power lines to carry less electricity.

Then transformers and inverters experience a higher failure rate, and water reservoirs that power plants need for cooling can get too hot.

It seems logical that a complete examination of all electric infrastructure should be a priority for both utilities and government. See Texas Outages Usher In The Data-Driven Utility And Private Networks

Really, one article said, why are we even surprised by any blackouts anywhere?

And Texas’ problems were exported — even to Kansas…

There were problems in Texas outside the ERCOT grid too

In Southeast Texas, Entergy has been investigating problems with its delivery of electricity during the crisis too, and Entergy is not part of the ERCOT grid Here’s a breakdown of trouble in The Woodlands, Montgomery County and Grimes County north of Houston:

“At the peak of the February storm, 155,238 Entergy customers out of the 473,000 in Texas were affected by outages, the company stated. CenterPoint reported a total of 1.42 million of its 2.4 million Southeast Texas customers lost power Feb. 15…

Gordy Bunch, chair of The Woodlands Township board of directors, said locally those outages translated to 60% to 75% of Entergy’s customers in The Woodlands being without power during the peak of the storm, based on its outage maps. He said Entergy outages ranged from a few hours to three or four days with a few isolated five-day outages. CenterPoint’s outage map showed outages over as much as 80%-90% of its service area for three to five days, he said.“There were only a few areas in The Woodlands that experienced no outages,” Bunch said in an email….

[The] new $937 million, 993-megawatt Montgomery County Power Station in Willis began commercial operation Jan. 1. While it did go offline early in the Feb. 15 storm despite steps to winterize it, Payne said it returned to service the same day…

However, some action against Entergy is being taken in the private sector: Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit against the company that alleges the outages led to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Conroe from hypothermia. But Entergy may be largely protected from legal repercussions due to tariffs, which are contracts for service, said Tommy Hastings, a medical malpractice lawyer in The Woodlands.“

The crisis caused problems in the markets that result in the electricity we use each day

The enormity of the electricity shortage wasn’t just a market problem, and the aftermath continues to bring together technical, economic, socio-behavioral and market policies.

Texas rather lightly regulates the electricity wholesale markets. The incentive to maintain the ability to produce electricity for an emergency is “supposed to come from the fact that the price of energy is allowed to swing with supply and demand. In times of high demand and/or constrained supply, prices rise, sometimes to many multiples of their normal level. Generating energy during those times can be incredibly lucrative. That’s supposed to induce generators to set aside (and weatherize) some capacity, to take advantage of those rare moments,” as David Roberts put it, only they didn’t “weatherize,” so wind turbines and natural gas stuff froze up.

One of the biggest problems was the power failure loop — failure of gas supplies led to electricity failure which led to gas supply failure — was the failure to list gas infrastructure as critical one of the biggest problems? When natural gas lines there was a significant loss of 9 GW of generation.

One suggested solution: “Legislation or a regulatory authority could set the level of base capacity, and firms could be compensated for keeping it available,” Dr. M. Ray Perryman, principal at Waco’s Perryman Group told KWTX. “These costs would be passed along to consumers, likely in the form of higher electricity rates, and better winterizing could also be required, which is also not free. “You can think of it much like an insurance policy. You pay for it, hope you never need it, but are glad it’s there when you do.”

Some people say Texas needs a new kind of market plan for electricity generation.

Why were there electricity bills in the thousands of dollars?

Those were exclusively among people who signed up for “variable rate” retail electricity plans, mostly through Griddy, which has gone into bankruptcy.

After the crisis, national coverage of Griddy customers left a distinct and dangerous impression on the public that everybody’s electric bill was going up — The Texas Energy Report was inundated with emails and spent much of the weekend following the crisis dispelling the notion that anyone outside of Griddy’s power plans were going to see rate increases anytime soon. Bills could be higher, though, because of increased use of electricity — when customers even had electricity, yes.

It wasn’t until March that many in the news media began to address consumer worries about the crisis.

The Griddy bills were because its customers were billed for the full price of wholesale electricity while the vast majority of people have agreed-upon rates that don’t vary with the price of wholesale electricity.

The wholesale price went up because that’s the way the Texas system is set up — the idea is: It’s based on scarcity, like hotel rooms during the Super Bowl. If there is very little natural gas available to make electricity, then electricity-makers will pay very high prices for natural gas. It’s not the same thing as price-gouging (even though it sounds like it is) because the agreement is set up in advance and is not predatory.

The wholesale price went up because ERCOT sets the price and so many people were suffering in Texas that the grid operator was willing to pay any price it had to in order to get gas to make electricity. Some people say ERCOT made a “mistake” in its pricing. That conclusion is based on a point of view. It’s also true that ERCOT did what it thought was right to make sure it could continue to help provide electricity.

But ERCOT had a top price of $9,000 per megawatt hour — the problem was something called “ancillary services,” which topped $25,000 per megawatt hour. Really high when you consider a normal megawatt hour cost is about $30. Those ancillary service costs will need to be addressed by the state legislature. Ancillary services should not go higher than the $9,000 per megawatt hour top already in place at ERCOT.

There is no simple solution to what happened and there are no quick fixes other than in communications and short-term policy adjustments.

Why not? Because it’s a system so complex that fixing it for a future Winter disaster requires examination of each small part of the system and then consultation with those involved in each part.

Important: Texas homes are not usually built for cold winters

One of the most important overlooked aspects of the crisis is that Texas homes are not generally energy efficient — encouragement of energy efficiency in the future is desirable.

And perhaps the most far-reaching solution to repeating the 2021 power crisis is tilting the future toward more energy-efficient homes.

Consumers will not readily pay extra for homes that are efficient in Winter so government will likely need to be involved.

It’s easy to overlook all the things that depended on electricity during the storm

Cell phone towers failed because of the blackouts — lots of them.

Because many fewer people and companies use stable land lines for their phone service (and some phone companies refuse to install such land lines any longer) making repairs and government intercommunications were much more difficult when cell towers were down.

Included among them was the loss of some cell-based monitoring capabilities, making it much harder to keep track of things that are monitored, such as air quality tests.

It’s not true that Texas cannot import electricity from outside ERCOT territory

Following the crisis some were bemoaning the isolation of the ERCOT grid, but it’s not completely.

It just can’t import much, and during the storm there wasn’t much electricity available to import.

It has become clear that if ERCOT had had the ability to import more electricity from the Eastern grid it wouldn’t have helped much during the crisis — Texas needed so much help and so little help was actually available.– both Louisiana and Oklahoma had electricity shortages and rolling blackouts — the national grid experienced outages in thirteen states due to the same storm

Neighbors did help neighbors and helping to organize community help would be helpful in the future

Another overlooked aspect of the crisis is neighborhood mobilzations in which state residents helped others during the worst periods. It may be safe to say that deaths and injuries would have been higher — perhaps considerably higher — without the neighbor-helping-neighbor efforts (such as here) during the storm and after.

So, politics aside, Wind Power was not “responsible” for the power crisis, but it was disappointing, as was solar power

During and after the crisis there were waves of blame, the first blame being placed on the lack of windpower, then a wave of those defending windpower, during all of which objectivity was lost. Wind was disappointing during the crisis — it exceeded expectations, some people point out, but keep in mind expectations were low.

Some outside electrical power is needed at some solar power farms and when the outside power goes down solar panels go down — battery power is needed

Lost capacity: Wind: ~50%; Nat Gas: ~45%; Coal: ~38%; Nuclear: ~20%; Solar: ~16%.

At the same time, the biggest failure was natural gas.

It’s time to end the arguments about wind. The whole Texas power system failed when viewed from the perspective of reliability of resources for generation. Arguing about wind is simply Paul Krugman vs. Robert Murphy.

As Texas adds more renewables, the state must rely increasingly on natural gas for providing energy during shortages, at least until economic alternatives for long-duration storage are found.

And Climate Change may be an issue here

Ignoring the challenges of Climate Change will only make things worse in the future, experts say.

Still, scientists are divided on whether extreme cold events are driven by climate change.

The population of Texas is growing quickly

This needs to be taken into account when planning for the grid in the future. The grid needs to continue to grow just to keep up with increasing demand. Getting ahead of growth will be a challenge.

“Microgrids” and “Smart Meters” could help in the future

Looking ahead, would encouragement of microgrids help in the future? Some say they would help tremendously.

Enchanted Rock, a Texas-based Microgrid firm, “has approximately 200 microgrids across the state. It reports that 130 of their microgrids supplied energy to the grid during the Texas outages. Its customers were commercial stores providing essential food and medical supplies, and assisted living facilities.

Not only did microgrids keep the lights on, they were affordable, according to Smart Energy. “Even when ERCOT’s wholesale power prices surged to over $9,000/MWh…[And] when powered by microgrids, critical facilities such as hospitals, aged care facilities, pharmacies and fire houses take demand off the grid, reducing the stress on the community.

And “inexpensive smart meters, for example, could have enabled grid operators to reroute electricity from empty offices to the neighborhoods sorely in need of electricity. Smart thermostats and water heaters — aggregated together — could have provided vital electrons to the grid. Neighborhood microgrids — powered by rooftop solar panels and community solar arrays, buttressed by battery backup systems — could have generated electricity when the broader grid failed. Texas is sitting on 20,000-plus megawatts of untapped geothermal power — enough to supply 18 million homes. Even winterizing millions of customers’ homes — hardly a sexy proposal — would prove far more efficient than building a new power plant,” writes James Jackson at the Morning Consult.

Talk about “winterizing” is just a way of getting serious about preparing should another Winter power crisis occur

Winterizing, and more specifically weatherizing, of power plants is crucial for any similar future event

The state of Texas can help to pay for the fallout of the crisis

House Speaker Dade Phelan is among the first Texas legislators in favor of using the state’s “rainy day” fund — along with federal money — to create a loan base to stimulate electricity weatherization projects

Should Texas permanently connect to the Eastern and/or Western power grids?

In 2007, when cascading electricity supply failures in the Midwest brought down one system after another, Texas was protected from losing electricity.

But in 2021 Texas had few places to go for help and being connected to other, regulated, grids wouldn’t have done much good.

It is, however, something to debate.

Texas can and will create more energy in the future and connections to the outside would be great for the state in exporting power.

The power crisis was not the only cause of electricity loss

There are always downed trees and limbs snapping power lines during storms.

Energy expert Michael Webber has noted that for 15 years the City of Austin has had a problem with too many trees — vegetation management is an issue — but property owners often dislike the tree trimming required for safety management

A lack of geothermal power in Texas was noted during the crisis

The state power mix is 50% natural gas, 20% coal, 10% nuclear power and 20% wind and solar — some experts say geothermal power would help considerably with future needs

Insurance companies have been up in arms about the crisis

And they should be; this is perhaps the most costly natural disaster in Texas history.

Why didn’t politicians do something after the report was issued about the 2011 crisis?

The FERC issued a report that should have been acted upon.

How many of those who were on state legislative committees that instituted partial deregulation of electricity markets are still in the legislature? Check out the EcoRight Speaks podcast

Just as in the COVID-19 crisis, new essential workers were found during the Winter Storm Uri crisis

Supermarket checkers and stockers, doctors and nurses are the new heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic while linemen, repair workers and truck drivers were among the new heroes as snapped power lines were repaired, failed transformers were replaced and food and water were shipped in to help those without power or water during the crisis.