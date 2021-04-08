4-13-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – April 13, 2021 Top Stories Dallas Morning News – April 12, 2021 Texas’ new set of electricity regulators begins to take shape in wake ofPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Majority of Those Asked Are At Least Somewhat Confident Legislature Will Prevent Another Winter Power Crisis: UT Survey Texas Pacific Land Corp. Names New CFO As Robert Packer Steps Down