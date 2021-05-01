What Energy Bills Are Moving in the Legislature?Passed the House on Friday 4/30/21 -- District 72 Rep.Drew Darby‘s HB 1607 is aimed at easing electricity transmission bottlenecks and was filed to address problems encountered during the Texas Valentine’s Week storms. The bill would make the Texas power grid more reliable, bolster economic development activities from the Permian to the Coast and in Metro areas, lower electricity costs, and deliver new tax revenue and landowner income to rural Texas.Energy expert Mark Stover said recently It’s not just Texas House members filing bills. State Senator Judith Zaffirini also filed one bill that would make the PUC an elected body and a second bill with requirements for winterizing power systems. The press has said on HB 1607: "The latest version of the bill is much more watered down. It instead creates yet another committee, the Texas Electricity Supply Chain Mapping Committee, which would study the problems in the grid. Once again, its findings would merely be suggestions, and would not carry the weight of administrative penalty. More troubling, the results of the committee’s report aren’t due until January 2022, which would leave little time for generators to follow the recommended fixes even if they were inclined to before the next possible freeze. The House also seems far less willing to take on the gas companies than the Senate" -- Reform Austin Passed the House April 29th -- House Bill 2201 really deals with the issue of flood consideration by the Texas Railroad Commission,” Ashby said during an interview with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons. “Currently, the railroad Commission does take into consideration the 100-year flood plain when determining whether a commercial oil and gas facility can safely operate in a specific location.” Ashby said the problem with that is that the 100-year flood plain has proven to be an insufficient standard in some cases. The state representative said he was inspired to file HB 2201 by his constituents’ concerns about a proposed commercial oil and gas disposal site that would likely be in San Augustine or Angelina County. He added that there is concern that the site will contaminate ground and surface water. The groundwater in that area flows into Caney Creek, which then, in turn, flows into Lake Sam Rayburn, Ashby said. He explained that water is used for consumption and recreation. “The last thing we want to do is contaminate that resource God has given us,” Ashby said. Passed from the House on March 31, passed the Senate April 29 with amendments distributed -- HB 16 from Ana Hernandez, D-Houston: Electric companies would no longer be allowed to sell plans in which wholesale rates are based on a financial index. SB 1279 from Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would do the same for residential customers only. It's in the Senate Business and Commerce committee. Endorsed by the "Watchdog," Dave Lieber, in the Dallas Morning News Third reading in House postponed until Monday 5/3 -- HB 2000 and HJR 2 were filed by Rep. Huberty this session to create the State Utility Reliability Fund (SURF) and the State Utility Reliability Revenue Fund (SURRF), which is intended to serve as a utility infrastructure bank in order to enhance the financing capabilities of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) under a constitutionally crafted program and revenue bond program. To be taken up Monday by the House -- HB 2189 from Rep. Phil King Relating to state contracts with and investments in certain companies that boycott energy companies. Reported to the Senate Calendars Committee on April 30 -- Battery backup to wind and solar -- It's allowed, except it's unclear if Transmission and Distribution Utilities can own batteries. SB 415 by Sen. Hancock would help some. But the state should invest in solar/storage at critical infrastructure like fire and pump stations. State Affairs committee report sent to House Calendars Committee Friday 4/30 after passing the Senate 4/15 -- SB 13 by Sen. Brian Birdwell relating to state contracts with and investments in certain companies that boycott energy companies. See HB 2189 below. Passed the Senate, now in the House State Affairs committee -- SB 1281 – Reorients economic impact tests for new transmission toward consumer cost-savings Passed by the House April 20 -- HB 14, authored by State Rep. Craig Goldman (R- Fort Worth) initially requires gas generators to prepare their systems for hard freezes.
Placed on House General State Calendar for Monday May 3 -- HB 783 would limit the areas where wind farms could be built in the state, in particular targeting new construction along the border. HB 783 authorizes the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to ban the construction of new farms in the Devils River State Natural Area after some Val Verde County landowners backed a pressure campaign to prevent the construction of a farm in the area. Opponents complain that the farms obstruct views of the nature reserve and could obstruct the flight paths of nearby Laughlin Air Force BaseScheduled for public hearing this Monday in the Jurisprudence committee -- HB 10 alters the makeup of the ERCOT board, which includes a mandate that the CEO is a resident of Texas. It reforms the Public Utility Commission, ERCOT, and Public Utility Counsel. Relating to the governance of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and an independent organization certified to manage a power region. Scheduled for public hearing this Monday in the Jurisprudence committee -- HB 11 requires power providers to prepare properly when extreme weather events are forecast, then make all reasonable efforts to prevent interruptions of service. HB 11 from Rep. Chris Paddie coauthored by Toth tasks the PUC with, by November 1, 2021, requiring each provider of generation, and each electric cooperative, municipally owned utility, and transmission and distribution utility providing transmission or distribution service, in the ERCOT power region to implement measures to prepare facilities to provide adequate electric generation service and to maintain service quality and reliability, as applicable, during an extreme weather emergency; make reasonable efforts to prevent service interruptions during an extreme weather emergency; reestablish service in the shortest possible time period after a service interruption occurs due to an extreme weather emergency; and make reasonable efforts to manage emergencies caused by service interruptions during extreme weather emergencies.