What Energy Bills Are Moving in the Legislature?Passed by the Legislature and awaiting the governor's signature -- HB 17 was passed by the state Senate on Tuesday, and has been criticized as being an attempt by the legislature to avoid climate change regulations. The bill was coauthored by District 15 Rep. Steven Toth: ‘relating to the regulation of utility services and infrastructure based on the energy source to be used or delivered (prevents restrictions/fees to the installation of natural gas hookups); and relating to a restriction on the regulation of utility services and infrastructure based on the energy source to be used or delivered. Other states have passed similar laws, including Kansas and Minnesota. “Texas, Bloomberg News noted, has “moved to stop the city of Austin and others from imposing a California-style ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings, the latest salvo in the gas industry’s bid to protect itself from local climate regulations.” As part of their “climate action” agendas, some states — notably California — are calling for the banning of natural gas in homes and businesses, with hope that a switch from gas to all-electric homes will in the future reduce carbon emissions, even though electricity in many areas is currently fueled by higher-carbon combustibles. The House has passed -- HB 2000 and HJR 2 were filed by Rep. HB 2000 and HJR 2 were filed by Rep. Huberty this session to create the State Utility Reliability Fund (SURF) and the State Utility Reliability Revenue Fund (SURRF), which is intended to serve as a utility infrastructure bank in order to enhance the financing capabilities of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) under a constitutionally crafted program and revenue bond program. Passed the House on Friday 4/30/21 -- District 72 Rep.Drew Darby's HB 1607 is aimed at easing electricity transmission bottlenecks and was filed to address problems encountered during the Texas Valentine's Week storms. The bill would make the Texas power grid more reliable, bolster economic development activities from the Permian to the Coast and in Metro areas, lower electricity costs, and deliver new tax revenue and landowner income to rural Texas. State Senator Judith Zaffirini also filed one bill that would make the PUC an elected body and a second bill with requirements for winterizing power systems. The 60 legislators lending their names and support to the bill represent various geographic areas across Texas, which are all impacted by expensive transmission congestion and constraints. (TX Homepage) The press has said on HB 1607: "The latest version of the bill is much more watered down. It instead creates yet another committee, the Texas Electricity Supply Chain Mapping Committee, which would study the problems in the grid. Once again, its findings would merely be suggestions, and would not carry the weight of administrative penalty. More troubling, the results of the committee’s report aren’t due until January 2022, which would leave little time for generators to follow the recommended fixes even if they were inclined to before the next possible freeze. The House also seems far less willing to take on the gas companies than the Senate" -- Reform Austin Passed by the Texas House -- A bill making it harder to file a lawsuit in connection with commercial vehicles has been passed by the Texas House and will now be taken up by the Senate. House Bill 19 (analysis) would require juries to be presented with evidence directly relevant to causation and injuries in a highway accident. Passed the House, now in the Senate Jurisprudence committee -- HB 2586 from Rep. Thierry requires an annual external audit of ERCOT expenditures including asset compliance. The findings will be reported to the Texas Legislature & available to the public on the PUC website. Passed the House April 29th -- House Bill 2201 (companion bill SB 772 by Sen. Nichols) really deals with the issue of flood consideration by the Texas Railroad Commission [in commercial O&G disposal pits]” Rep. Trent Ashby said during an interview with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons. “Currently, the railroad Commission does take into consideration the 100-year flood plain when determining whether a commercial oil and gas facility can safely operate in a specific location.” Ashby said the problem with that is that the 100-year flood plain has proven to be an insufficient standard in some cases. The state representative said he was inspired to file HB 2201 by his constituents’ concerns about a proposed commercial oil and gas disposal site that would likely be in San Augustine or Angelina County. He added that there is concern that the site will contaminate ground and surface water. The groundwater in that area flows into Caney Creek, which then, in turn, flows into Lake Sam Rayburn, Ashby said. He explained that water is used for consumption and recreation. “The last thing we want to do is contaminate that resource God has given us,” Ashby said. Close to passing the Texas House after Tuesday's second reading -- HB 2692, by Rep. Landgraf, which prohibits a person from disposing of or storing high-level radioactive waste or spent nuclear fuel in Texas, with certain exceptions, and by revising provisions relating to the compact waste disposal facility in an effort to help make it more economically viable. ... Fasken Oil and Ranch's Tommy Taylor opposed HB 2692, writing in the Midland Reporter Telegram that "Waste Control Specialists will get a huge tax cut, reduce its costs by reducing safety standards and – if a provision in the bill to ban highly toxic nuclear waste is struck down in court and a federal license to store the waste is granted – a new revenue stream. That highly toxic waste will be shipped from around the country on Texas highways to Waste Control’s facility. Passed from the House on March 31, passed the Senate April 29 with amendments distributed -- HB 16 from Ana Hernandez, D-Houston: Electric companies would no longer be allowed to sell plans in which wholesale rates are based on a financial index. SB 1279 from Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would do the same for residential customers only. It's in the Senate Business and Commerce committee. Endorsed by the "Watchdog," Dave Lieber, in the Dallas Morning News To be taken up on Tuesday by the Senate Business and Commerce committee -- HB 738, to require cities to adhere to more recent health and safety codes for newly constructed and renovated residences, with carbon monoxide-detecting alarms required in homes built after 2022 that have fuel-fired appliances or attached garages. The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and NBC News on April 29 complained that "The requirement wouldn't apply to unincorporated areas unless counties chose to adopt the codes, and cities could opt out of the provision. The legislation, as written, would not protect millions of Texans who live in already constructed homes and apartments." Reported to the Senate Calendars Committee on April 30 -- Battery backup to wind and solar -- It's allowed, except it's unclear if Transmission and Distribution Utilities can own batteries. SB 415 by Sen. Hancock would help some. State Senator Judith Zaffirini also filed one bill that would make the PUC an elected body and a second bill with requirements for winterizing power systems. But the state should invest in solar/storage at critical infrastructure like fire and pump stations. Passed by the Texas Legislature, awaiting the governor's signature -- The Texas House passed the controversial Senate Bill 13 on Tuesday, which requires the state to withdraw investments with companies that refuse to invest in Texas O&G companies based on climate change-related sensibilities. SB 13, originally proposed by District 22 state Senator Brian Birdwell and four senators, covers the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the Texas Permanent School Fund and the Texas Municipal Retirement System, with something like $100 billion in funds management among them. Official US commitments both by government and a growing number of investors to the Paris climate agreement goals indicate that a greater turning away from O&G investments is on the way. Critics say the bill actually limits free speech. See HB 2189 below. Put aside, companion bill SB 13 taken up -- HB 2189 from Rep. Phil King Relating to state contracts with and investments in certain companies that boycott energy companies. Passed the Senate, now in the House State Affairs committee -- SB 1281 – Reorients economic impact tests for new transmission toward consumer cost-savings Passed by the House April 20 -- HB 14, authored by State Rep. Craig Goldman (R- Fort Worth) initially requires gas generators to prepare their systems for hard freezes.
