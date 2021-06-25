6-28-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – June 28, 2021 Top Stories Bloomberg/Yahoo! News – June 25, 2021 There Isn’t Enough Natural Gas to Calm Down a Global Price Rally Natural gasPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Canada’s Permex An Even Bigger Player in the Permian Diversity Expert Joins Pioneer Natural Resources Board