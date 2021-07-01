7-6-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – July 6, 2021 Top Stories Texas Tribune – July 5, 2021 State Sen. Jane Nelson announces she won’t seek reelection State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-FlowerPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Eagle Ford Drilling “Faulted” In Land Subsidence Along Texas Coast Gas Leak, Fire Near Yucatan Peninsula Said To Be “Out”