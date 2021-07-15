7-19-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – July 19, 2021 Top Stories Forbes – July 18, 2021 OPEC Oil Producers Reach Agreement To Boost Oil Supply As Prices Spike To Nearly 3-YearPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Oil Markets Search for Answers to Global Production Questions Petroleum Industry Shows Strength As Demand Rises