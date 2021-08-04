8-12-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – August 12, 2021 Top Stories Reuters/MSN – August 11, 2021 Gas producer BKV Corp to buy Texas power plant for $430 mln U.S. shale producerPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. More Interregional Transmission Could Have Saved Nearly $1 Billion, Preserved Power for 200,000 Homes During Texas Freeze: American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) Report TIPRO Announcement: 75th Anniversary Summer Conference