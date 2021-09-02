9-7-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – September 7, 2021 Top Stories Wall St. Journal – September 6, 2021 Action on Climate Change Is Urged by Medical Journals in Unprecedented Plea* “HealthPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Updated: Mississippi River Refineries Are a Concern, Damage Assessment Begins; Much of Western Louisiana O&G Infrastructure Spared Worst of Hurricane Ida Governor Abbott To Sign Bill Prohibiting Acceptance of High-Level Radioactive Waste