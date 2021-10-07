10-15-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – October 15, 2021 Top Stories Reuters – October 15, 2021 Oil prices top $85/bbl on back of supply deficit Oil prices hit a fresh three-yearPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. The ERCOT Autumn Arrives, the Time to Bitch Has Passed: Opinionalysis New Energy Platforms Create Changes for Producers and Consumers