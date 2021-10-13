10-20-21

The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – October 20, 2021   Top Stories   Bloomberg/Yahoo! News – October 19, 2021 Banks Loosen Purse Strings for Shale Drillers Amid Oil Rally So-called borrowing bases will
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.