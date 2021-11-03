11-9-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – November 9, 2021 Top Stories Gizmodo – November 8, 2021 Elon Musk Is Officially in the Texas Electricity Business Noted tax-lover Elon Musk is the latest entrantPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Thailand Energy Company Comes to US With Purchase of Texas Temple 1 Power Plant US Needs More O&G, “Not More Clean Energy Fantasies” — RRC’s Wayne Christian