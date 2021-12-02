12-7-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – December 7, 2021 Top Stories New York Times – December 6, 2021 Exxon Mobil aims for net-zero emissions from its operations in the Permian BasinPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for September 2021 Railroad Commission Reports Record Low Flaring Rate: RRC Commissioner Wayne Christian