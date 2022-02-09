2-14-22 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – February 14, 2022 Top Stories Bloomberg/Yahoo! News – February 11, 2022 ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1 Billion Permian Assets Sale The company is working with anPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Reports Indicate Renewed Vitality In Oil and Gas Industry Petroleum Prices In ‘Highly Unpredictable Environment’