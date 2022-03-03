3-10-22 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – March 10, 2022 Fourth quarter earnings are available at the TER Quarterly Earnings Roundup. Click here Top Stories Wall St. Journal – March 9, 2022Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Russia Challenges Resolve of EU, UK and US Russian Official Says Sending Weapons to Ukraine Will Lead to ‘Global Collapse’