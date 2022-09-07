9-13-22 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – September 13, 2022 Asterisk (*) denotes news stories that may be inaccessible because the remaining portions are behind a paywall Top Stories S&P Global PlattsPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Natural Gas Becomes a Critical International Energy Source Governments Search for Solutions to Energy Supply Problems