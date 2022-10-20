10-27-22 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – October 27, 2022 Asterisk (*) denotes news stories that may be inaccessible because the remaining portions are behind a paywall Top Stories Bloomberg – OctoberPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Texas RRC Says It’s First in Nation to Utilize Federal Funds to Plug Even More Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Entergy Texas’ New Partnership Set to Add to Sustainable Portfolio