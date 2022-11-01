TER Third Quarter 2022 Texas Energy Earnings Roundup

AEP
- Third-quarter 2022 GAAP earnings of $1.33 per share and $1.62 per share operating
- Company reaffirms narrowed 2022 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range of $4.97 to $5.07, raised midpoint of $5.02, and 6% to 7% long-term growth rate
- $40 billion, five-year capex plan focuses on robust pipeline of wires investments and renewable generation to drive the clean energy transition
Reported third-quarter 2022 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $684 million
or $1.33
per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $796 million
or $1.59
per share in third-quarter 2021. Operating earnings for third-quarter 2022 were $831 million
or $1.62
per share, compared with operating earnings of $717 million
or $1.43
per share in third-quarter 2021.
Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items. The difference between 2022 GAAP and operating earnings for the quarter was largely due to charges related to the anticipated sale of AEP's Kentucky
operations, the write-off of a Virginia
asset associated with previously closed coal plants, and the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.
Baker Hughes
- Orders of $6.1 billion for the quarter, up 3% sequentially and up 13% year-over-year.
- Revenue of $5.4 billion for the quarter, up 6% sequentially and up 5% year-over-year.
- GAAP operating income of $269 million for the quarter, up $294 million sequentially and down $110 million year-over-year.
- Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) of $503 million for the quarter, up 34% sequentially and up 25% year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA* (a non-GAAP measure) of $758 million for the quarter, up 16% sequentially and up 14% year-over-year.
- GAAP loss per share of $(0.02) for the quarter which included $0.28 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.26.
- Cash flows generated from operating activities were $597 million for the quarter. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $417 million.
...