TER Third Quarter 2022 Texas Energy Earnings Roundup

Third-quarter 2022 GAAP earnings of $1.33 per share and $1.62 per share operating

per share and per share operating Company reaffirms narrowed 2022 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range of $4.97 to $5.07 , raised midpoint of $5.02 , and 6% to 7% long-term growth rate

to , raised midpoint of , and 6% to 7% long-term growth rate $40 billion , five-year capex plan focuses on robust pipeline of wires investments and renewable generation to drive the clean energy transition

$684 million

$1.33

$796 million

$1.59

$831 million

$1.62

$717 million

$1.43

Kentucky

Virginia

Orders of $6.1 billion for the quarter, up 3% sequentially and up 13% year-over-year.

Revenue of $5.4 billion for the quarter, up 6% sequentially and up 5% year-over-year.

GAAP operating income of $269 million for the quarter, up $294 million sequentially and down $110 million year-over-year.

Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) of $503 million for the quarter, up 34% sequentially and up 25% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA* (a non-GAAP measure) of $758 million for the quarter, up 16% sequentially and up 14% year-over-year.

GAAP loss per share of $(0.02) for the quarter which included $0.28 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.26.

Cash flows generated from operating activities were $597 million for the quarter. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $417 million.