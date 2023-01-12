1-19-23 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – January 19, 2023 Asterisk (*) denotes news stories that may be inaccessible because portions are behind a paywall Top Stories Nasdaq – January 18, 2023Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Texas Drilling Permit and Completion Statistics for December 2022: RRC $50 million UT Austin Partnership to Tackle O&G Methane Accounting Challenge