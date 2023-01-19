Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO)January 18, 2023 -- In the January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA forecast the natural gas spot price at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub will average $4.90 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2023, more than $1.50/MMBtu lower than the 2022 average. "We expect prices to stay nearly the same in 2024 as dry natural gas production continues to grow in the United States and outpaces domestic natural gas demand and exports for most of the year," EIA said on Wednesday.....
EIA forecasts lower wholesale U.S. natural gas prices in 2023 and 2024
By Max Ober