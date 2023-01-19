Solar and Wind Continue to Grow

By Alex MillsSolar and wind energy have been in a growth pattern for a decade, and many expect solar and wind to capture an increasing share of the energy market in the future. Theforecast solar and wind will account for 16% of total generation in 2023, up from 14% last year and 8% in 2018. In contrast,believes coal’s share of generation falls from 20% in 2022 to 18% in 2023 and natural gas declines from 39% to 38%. “One of the most significant shifts in the mix of U.S. electricity generation over the past few years has been the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources, especially solar and wind,” EIA said in its recent Short-Term Energy Outlook. “The U.S. electric power sector operated about 74 gigawatts (GW) of solar photovoltaic capacity at the end of 2022, which is about three times the capacity at the end of 2017. U.S. wind power has grown by more than 60% since 2017 to about 143 GW of capacity.”...