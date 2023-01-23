The TER 4th Quarter 2022 Texas Energy Companies Earnings Roundup Is Underway

- Record orders of $8.0 billion for the quarter, up 32% sequentially and up 20% year-over-year
- Revenue of $5.9 billion for the quarter, up 10% sequentially and up 8% year-over-year
- GAAP operating income of $663 million for the quarter, up $394 million sequentially and up 15% year-over-year
- Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) of $692 million for the quarter, up 38% sequentially and up 21% year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA* (a non-GAAP measure) of $947 million for the quarter, up 25% sequentially and up 12% year-over-year
- GAAP earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter which included $0.20 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.38.
- Cash flows generated from operating activities were $898 million for the quarter. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $657 million.