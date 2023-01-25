14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
Bill Proposing New Tax Utilizes Formula for Non-NatGas Power Production In Bid for Property Tax Relief

Bill Proposing New Tax Utilizes Formula for Non-NatGas Power Production In Bid for Property Tax Relief

January 25, 2023 -- State Sen. Drew Springer's new SB 488 would create a first-ever tax on commercial non-natural gas generation of electricity that would be determined by a mathematical formula based on overall state natgas production, with revenues going to the Texas Education Agency to provide property tax relief. In other words, the bill says "A tax is imposed on each" Texas electric generator "that generates electricity using an energy source other than natural gas," although the bill also makes one reference to "natural gas or coal."....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.