14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
Sen. Nichols Introduces Bill Charging EV Fees for Texas Roads

Sen. Nichols Introduces Bill Charging EV Fees for Texas Roads

January 14, 2023 -- District 3 state Senator Robert Nichols has reintroduced a bill aimed at drawing money from electric vehicle (EV) owners for registration fees to go toward paying for Texas roads and highways. Bills similar to his new SB 505 have been introduced in previous sessions but have not gained full traction. Since roads and highways are paid for in part by transportation fuel fees, the bills represent an attempt to force EV owners to chip in, since the owners don't pay gasoline or other related taxes....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.