Sen. Nichols Introduces Bill Charging EV Fees for Texas Roads
January 14, 2023 -- District 3 state Senator Robert Nichols has reintroduced a bill aimed at drawing money from electric vehicle (EV) owners for registration fees to go toward paying for Texas roads and highways. Bills similar to his new SB 505 have been introduced in previous sessions but have not gained full traction. Since roads and highways are paid for in part by transportation fuel fees, the bills represent an attempt to force EV owners to chip in, since the owners don't pay gasoline or other related taxes....