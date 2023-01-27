Friday Buzz & Hot NewsClips from Texas Energy Report
"Ex-legislator tests lobbying revolving door law by repping big energy companies" -- The Dallas Morning News points out that former District 9 state Rep. Chris Paddie is now a lobbyist representing Irving-based firms Vistra Corp. and TXU Energy, "which have pledged to pay him up to $622,000 to advance their interests this session" and Mr. Paddie "co-authored the very lobbying law he is now butting up against" -- see the article via MSN Some members of the Legislature say they're tackling a critical problem by forming the Texas House Water Caucus -- Bastrop District 17 Rep. Stan Gerges is a member as is District 48 Rep. Donna Howard -- see the list of members at the press release here...