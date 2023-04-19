4-28-23 Texas Energy Report NewsClips Friday April 28, 2023 Asterisk (*) denotes news stories that may be Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Bill That Prohibits Most Insurance ESG Considerations for O&G Industries Moves Out of Texas House Committee Bill to Provide “Guardrail” for PUC’s PCM Plan Out of Senate, Ready for House to Hear Public Input