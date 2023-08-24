ERCOT Says Emergency Notice Likely For This Evening August 24, 2023 — ERCOT told PUC commissioners Thursday morning that there will likely be emerPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Commercial Energy Use Increased in Texas & 7 Other States In 2021 Over Pre-pandemic Levels: EIA ERCOT Notice: Please Conserve Electricity Because of Expected Tight Grid Conditions Later Today