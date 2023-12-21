A Christmas Tribute to a Man Named Paul Berlin

Legendary Houston DJ Paul Berlin (left) with Cajun comedian Justin Wilson in the 1960s

Every city in America seems to have that one radio disc jockey remembered as a longstanding local legend.

In Houston, Texas, it was Paul Berlin.

There are still plenty of disc jockeys on radio nationwide and around the world, but it’s become extremely hard to maintain longevity in one city because of the shifting fortunes of music, markets and the listening audience — and longevity is key to legend.

And it was the Age of Broadcasting — through the 1980s, there were people who would rather listen to exciting radio than watch television. Who we listened to on the radio was important to us. You could name your favorites who played your songs. Those days are mostly gone.

Compared to today, radio was a relatively stable business in the mid-20th century and personable people who hosted daily programs, several hours long playing the top hits and some older songs, were beloved by their listeners.

They were called DJs, disc jockeys, though the preferred term is “radio personalities.” And indeed, personalities they were (and sometimes today, still are). They’re people you enjoy listening to because of their approach to filling the time between songs and perhaps even in playing those songs a special way.

Paul Berlin was one of those who developed a unique, unflappable style that encompassed authority (he knew, in many cases, the people making the music he played), interesting background (he knew the inside stories of the recording industry, the companies and people who made music popular) and humor (his relaxed style would bring emphasis to the occasional unexpected double entendre).

He had flawless taste in music; he was instrumental in making more than one song into national hits. And he was a great storyteller.

Many thousands of listeners got to know him when he hosted mornings on a rock station and from many personal appearances and his continuing promotional gigs, then joined him when he moved to a more mellow sound at a popular station called KQUE, where he could manipulate the order of songs (which included jazz, big band and offbeat pop hits) in order to create a mood in which the music could have a vaguely hypnotic, almost stream-of-consciousness effect on the listener. This “mood” approach could be effective at an almost subliminal level sometimes.

And yet over a career that spanned six decades or more, Paul Berlin made it seem effortless. As with all professionals, once techniques are developed and self-confidence produces a recognizable style, Paul would walk into the studio, grab his notes and position a microphone, cue up the records or the tapes, and just wing it. When you have a backlog of memorized material, you can call up the memorable and rework it with a new twist to fit in the just-now, that wonderful moment when it seems fresh and ad-libbed.

Paul was a master at this, as he was at doing the required behind the scenes chores of broadcasting such as sequencing songs, promoting his radio station and guiding his administrative and creative staff with ease. Oh, you could get on his wrong side, but that’s beside the point. My experience was, if you do your job as best you can, you were on his right side.

I grew up listening to Mr. Berlin because my mother listened to him from the time she was a teenager and throughout her life. As one of the sometimes joys of being in broadcasting, I then got to work with this legend when I grew up.

There were plenty of other people I adored in childhood who became co-workers later in life, but Paul holds a special place for me: He was the same man in his office, at the grocery store, in the hallway at the station and on the air. He was Paul Berlin.

And there were many, many thousands of us who were devoted fans of his program every day.

But his Christmas Day programs stood out because he always came to work and voiced his observations, pointed out the trivia and gave glowing introductions to mainstream, but sometimes obscure, songs with which we were otherwise quite familiar.

It was reliable, year after year, and therefore comforting not only to his faithful audience but also to those who gravitated to his program for the holidays; in those pre-9/11 times, radio stations programmed holiday music on a limited scale, while Paul’s station, KQUE, was fairly generous with about 24 hours of mostly-non-stop seasonal songs.

This was back when radio Christmas music didn’t start before Thanksgiving and run past New Years. It was a limited treat, like one might imagine a good figgy pudding. (There was even one year when KQUE managed an advertising coup: They sold the whole Christmas 24-hour music package to one sponsor, Foley’s, the department store later absorbed by Macy’s.)

I was lucky: I’ve been a broadcast news reporter, editor and writer for many years, but Paul and his operations manager Ken Grant wanted me to fill in for Mr. Berlin many times, and I got to know them both in their later years. I was of a generation after them, but they were always respectful, kind and willing to allow me to try a few new things on the air. And I was Paul’s last newsman.

“Mr. Too Sweet,” as some called him, did his final regular KQUE Christmas show in 1996. It’s easy to listen to — this is just the first hour, presented in two parts.

As Paul himself would say, this ain’t no showcase for his talent. On this Christmas show he just let the music roll with Bing Crosby, Sinatra and even the satirist Stan Freberg. There is one glitch in the tape toward the end, where one song abruptly jumps to “Santa Baby” (the original, of course, by Eartha Kitt).

I offer this to you in holiday tribute to this most remarkable, influential and generous among people I worked for in Houston radio. I was privileged to work with — and know — Paul Berlin.

— Mike Shiloh

Paul Berlin finishes his final show at his post-KQUE assignment, KBME. Reruns of his non-KQUE shows are still heard on KSEV 700 am in Houston.