Tracking the Bills We’re Watching In the Texas Legislature This Texas bill tracking tool is updated several times daily; please check back with us KEY: Bills aPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. 70-Year-Old Nuclear Fusion Problem Solved, Helps Prevent Sustaining Plasma Inside Fusion Reactors: UT USGS Releases Assessment of Undiscovered Oil & Gas Resources In the Hosston and Travis Peak Formations Along the Gulf Coast