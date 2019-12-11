Update On Clean Up at TPC Port Neches: Law/Fire Unified Command

December 10, 2019

“Unified Command reports ongoing response efforts at TPC Group Port Neches Operations remain focused on safely bringing the event to an end.

“Situational update: Response efforts continue to focus on activities to secure site equipment and minimize impact to the environment, while preserving the safety of emergency responders.

“On Monday (December 9), TPC Group began introducing an additive known as “DEHA” (diethylhydroxylamine) to storage tanks containing butadiene to stabilize the materials for longer-term storage, transportation, and removal from the site. DEHA is used to inhibit or prevent chemical reactions in storage tanks and it is commonly used in industry operations and materials transport. TPC Group is introducing DEHA to 11 storage tanks containing butadiene using portable equipment. This will be a phased process and is expected to take approximately five days to complete. No off-site impacts or public health concerns are anticipated as part of the DEHA process.

“Plans are underway to safely transfer all remaining materials from the site, based on mechanical integrity inspections of tanks. All tanks containing materials are being evaluated and prioritized for transfer. Options to safely transport materials from the site are being assessed.”