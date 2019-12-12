Legacy Emerges from Bankruptcy

December 12, 2019

Legacy Reserves Inc. and some of its subsidiaries have emerged from bankruptcy.

The company said it has completed its restructuring and has implementing a confirmed plan of reorganization.

Legacy explained in a statement that it’s significantly reduced debt through a Chapter 11 restructuring, a combination of “equalizing” existing debt, and then there’s about $255 million of new equity capital.

Legacy’s new borrowing base is led by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Administrative Agent and RBC Capital Markets as Syndication Agent, Joint Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner.

Legacy CEO Dan Westcott said, “Today marks a fresh start for Legacy.

“I am thankful for the persistence of our supporting stakeholders throughout this process and for the new investment they have made in this company.”