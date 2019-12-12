Shareholder Accuses Energy Transfer Execs of Coercion In PA Pipeline Permits: Reports

December 11, 2019

An Energy Transfer LP shareholder claims that the company coerced the Pennsylvania governor’s office in order to get a pipeline built.

In a derivative lawsuit filed Saturday, the shareholder claimed that CEO Kelcy Warren and other leading executives coerced or may have bribed Governor Tom Wolf’s administration to approve a $3 billion dollar natural gas pipeline, according to Law360.

The Associated Press said last month that the FBI is reportedly looking into whether Mr. Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return, according to “three people who have direct knowledge of the agents’ line of questioning.”

“Permits for the construction for two Energy Transfer pipelines – the 350-mile-long Mariner East 2 and 2x – were granted in 2017 despite environmental advocacy groups warning that the construction of the pipelines may cause irreparable damage to Pennsylvania’s environment and residents,” AP reported.