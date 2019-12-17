Save the Dates: RRC Hosts Regulatory Forums in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Houston and Midland: News Release

Williams Companies Suing Railroad Commission over loose flaring oversight -- that's a top story on the San Antonio Express News website 12/9/19 -- But if you were a subscriber to The Texas Energy Report, you would have read this story last month. Click on Subscribe/Renew at top of this page.
Israel’s Largest Gas Field -- the Leviathan -- Is Set To Go OnLine Within 2-3 Weeks
-- With exports to Egypt and Jordan to begin shortly after that, in a major milestone
for the energy landscape in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean.
The 2019 word of the year is "existential," according to Dictionary.com
-- Y'know, as in Fossil Fuels Are An Existential Threat to the Climate
and Climate Lawsuits Are An Existential Threat to Fossil Fuel Firms
With coal in a "death spiral," the next Climate Change target by environmentalists is natural gas --
Encouraging municipalities to ban or restrict natural gas
in new homes and other buildings
Why is presidential contender Mike Bloomberg betting big on Texas?
-- Bloomberg’s self-funded presidential campaign, launched just over a week ago, has already spent at least $6.2 million on ads in Texas, including at least $2.25 million in the Houston area alone, according to an analysis by the research firm Advertising Analytics. The campaign has so far only spent more in California, and the Houston market ranks third in the nation behind just New York and Los Angeles. Dallas ranks just after Houston at nearly $2 million. Bloomberg spent $671,000 on ads in San Antonio, the analysis shows. ....Bloomberg’s campaign manager, said "Mike's work with local leaders in Texas goes back many years, focusing on issues including gun safety, education and the climate crisis.” -- Houston Chronicle
The Australian Resources Minister was so inspired by a visit to the Permian Basin, he's calling for America’s shale gas revolution to be brought to Australia
-- Where the Betaloo sub-basin has the potential to deliver 178,000 petajoules (more than a trillion cubic feet) of shale gas.
The 12 Texas cities everyone in the country is moving to -- Yes, Austin is number one, but Midland is number two