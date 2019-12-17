Save the Dates: RRC Hosts Regulatory Forums in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Houston and Midland: News Release

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) will host one-day Regulatory Forums throughout the state this spring.

  • January 22, 2020 — Corpus Christi
  • February 4, 2020 — Houston
  • March 5, 2020 — Fort Worth
  • April 1, 2020 — Midland
  • April 2, 2020 — Midland

The RRC is hosting these forums to educate and train energy industry representatives on a variety of topics, including:

  • drilling permitting;
  • completions;
  • Form P-16, Acreage Designation;
  • injection well permitting; and
  • pipeline permitting.

The registration fee is $100 per person. For additional event information, visit the RRC website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/oil-gas-workshops-and-seminars/.

 