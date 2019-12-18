Former Harris County Legislative Relations Leader Goes to NESTE US

December 17, 2019

Houston-based renewables company NESTE US, Inc. says it now has a former Harris County director of legislative relations on board.

Donna Warndof is the company’s new Head of Public Affairs, Americas.

She’s previously worked at TIPRO and Occidental Petroleum and was until not long ago legislative relations director for Harris County, including the tumultuous recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

NESTE specializes in the search for new renewable raw materials.

The company emphasizes sales of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, different grades of motor gasoline, special arctic grades of gasoline and diesel for use in extreme conditions as well as base oils, according to press materials.

And it has most recently partnered with planners for the annual San Francisco Dreamforce Conference in which ore than 25 event shuttle buses will run on NESTE MY Renewable Diesel, which the company has said will reduce emissions from conference shuttle buses by 80% when compared to use of the traditional diesel planners have used in the past.