Denbury Plans Line Moving Carbon Dioxide in Montana, North Dakota

December 19, 2019

Denbury Resoures is planning a new pipeline through Montana and North Dakota to carry carbon dioxide to used in oil recovery.

North Dakota state officials confirmed this week that the pipeline’s permit is under consideration for construction to begin next year, to go online early in 2021.

The Plano-based exploration and recovery company is “targeting oil fields within the Cedar Creek Anticline Area that straddles the border,” according to an Associated Press report.

The carbon dioxide would originate at Exxon Mobil’s Shute Creek Gas Plant and Conoco Phillips’ Lost Cabin Gas Plant in Wyoming, the application with the North Dakota Public Service Commission says.

The product would travel via several pipelines in Montana before crossing into North Dakota, where an 18-mile portion would run for 9 miles and cost $9.2 million.