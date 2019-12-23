RRC Year In Review Recounts Accomplishments: News Release

December 20, 2019

The Railroad Commission of Texas today released its 2019 Year in Review highlighting the regulatory agency’s accomplishments during the past year. The Year in Review outlines the Commission’s successes in achieving the highest standard of service by modernizing processes, enhancing transparency and exceeding performance expectations.

Throughout 2019, the Commission enhanced its protection of public safety and our natural resources while maintaining strong regulatory oversight. The Commission plugged orphan wells at an historic rate, launched the RRC Online Inspection Lookup application and began transitioning data from an antiquated mainframe system to a modern, cloud-based platform. The 2019 Year in Review details these accomplishments and many more with video, photos, infographics and links to additional information. The Year in Review can be found here.

The Commission regulates oil and gas exploration and production, pipeline safety, surface mining, natural gas utilities and alternative fuels.

